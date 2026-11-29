IKEA to double India output, move some operations from China
IKEA is ramping up its India game, planning to double production here over the next five years and move parts of its operations from China, including possibly making work chairs in India.
This big shift shows how important India is becoming for IKEA globally, especially with a new product development center recently opening in Bengaluru.
IKEA aims for 50% India-made sales
IKEA wants one-half of what it sells in India to be made locally, as long as suppliers can keep up.
They're also focusing on using wood from responsibly managed forests to stay eco-friendly.
The new Bengaluru center will help speed up product innovation by connecting designers with local makers, making sure Indian manufacturing plays a bigger role both at home and worldwide.