India is already a top sourcing hub for IKEA, with about 70 partners and sources products worth about €400 million annually from the country.

The company is looking into starting up work chair production in India and is looking at making more office furniture locally, and has also developed bedroom collections including bed frames and introduced coffee tables made from solid mango wood.

Plus, IKEA supports an India-European Union free trade deal, hoping it will open up even more opportunities for Indian-made products at home and abroad.