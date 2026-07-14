IKEA to double workforce and sourcing in India by 2030
IKEA is making big moves in India, planning to double its workforce and sourcing from the country by 2030.
With about 2,500 employees now, the furniture giant wants to add about 25 additional outlets across cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
This expansion shows how much India matters to IKEA's global game plan, thanks to its booming consumer market and solid manufacturing scene.
IKEA plans India outlets, eCommerce, exports
IKEA isn't just opening more stores: it's mixing things up with large outlets, smaller city locations, and online shopping.
To keep up with growth, a new center in Bengaluru will train around 350 managers.
The company also aims to double its annual exports from India, currently worth around €400 million at purchase price (it has partnerships with around 45 manufacturers).
Boosting local production will make products more affordable and strengthen supply chains, putting India at the heart of IKEA's global operations.