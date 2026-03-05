IKEA to open 1st physical store in Pune
IKEA is finally opening its first physical store in Pune, taking up a huge 37,529 sq ft spot at Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar.
The lease deal—reported at ₹23.54 crore over nearly five years—starts at ₹38 lakh per month and will go up after three years.
Store set to open early 2026
The store is set to open early 2026, with work kicking off in September 2025 and wrapping by February 2026.
After launching online shopping in Pune back in 2020, IKEA says the city remains a top priority: it is excited to bring a more dynamic experience through an omnichannel presence.
Pune also hosts IKEA's distribution center, supporting their growing network of stores across India—including big outlets in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kolkata and smaller ones in Mumbai and Delhi.