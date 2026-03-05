IKEA to open 1st physical store in Pune

Store set to open early 2026

The store is set to open early 2026, with work kicking off in September 2025 and wrapping by February 2026.

After launching online shopping in Pune back in 2020, IKEA says the city remains a top priority: it is excited to bring a more dynamic experience through an omnichannel presence.

Pune also hosts IKEA's distribution center, supporting their growing network of stores across India—including big outlets in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Kolkata and smaller ones in Mumbai and Delhi.