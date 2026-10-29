IKEA to open 2nd Bengaluru store at Purva Zentech

You'll find more than 5,200 products in store (with more than 3,000 ready to grab and go), plus access to IKEA's full range of over 7,000 products in store or through the IKEA website, app, and Shop by Phone service.

There's also a new restaurant with space for 100 people serving both Swedish classics and local favorites.

CEO Patrik Antoni says customer feedback shaped this store, part of IKEA's push to make home shopping more accessible across India.