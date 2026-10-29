IKEA to open 2nd Bengaluru store at Purva Zentech
Business
IKEA is opening its second store in Bengaluru on November 5, 2026, this time at Purva Zentech on Kanakapura Main Road, near the Konanakunte Cross Namma Metro station.
The new spot covers more than 80,000 square feet and is set to make shopping easier for folks in the southern part of the city.
IKEA offers 5,200+ products, 100-seat restaurant
You'll find more than 5,200 products in store (with more than 3,000 ready to grab and go), plus access to IKEA's full range of over 7,000 products in store or through the IKEA website, app, and Shop by Phone service.
There's also a new restaurant with space for 100 people serving both Swedish classics and local favorites.
CEO Patrik Antoni says customer feedback shaped this store, part of IKEA's push to make home shopping more accessible across India.