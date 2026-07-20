IL&FS clears ₹50,387 cr, edges toward ₹61,000 cr target
Business
IL&FS has managed to clear ₹50,387 crore of its debt as of June 2026, getting super close to its ₹61,000 crore target.
This means over 83% of what creditors were owed has actually been paid out, a huge step for a company that was once buried in financial trouble.
IL&FS resolves 205 of 302 entities
IL&FS used a mix of strategies like selling assets, transferring projects to InvITs, and distributing cash and InvIT units.
They've resolved 205 out of their original 302 entities, with most now either cleaned up or nearly there.
The sale of the Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Limited alone knocked out ₹4,112 crore in debt.
Only 41 entities are still under moratorium protection, so the finish line is definitely in sight.