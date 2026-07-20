IL&FS clears ₹50,387 cr, edges toward ₹61,000 cr target

IL&FS used a mix of strategies like selling assets, transferring projects to InvITs, and distributing cash and InvIT units.

They've resolved 205 out of their original 302 entities, with most now either cleaned up or nearly there.

The sale of the Chenani Nashri Tunnelway Limited alone knocked out ₹4,112 crore in debt.

Only 41 entities are still under moratorium protection, so the finish line is definitely in sight.