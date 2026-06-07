Illinois pauses data center tax incentives avoiding utility bill increases Business Jun 07, 2026

Illinois is hitting pause on its tax incentives for data centers after lawmakers did not go for Gov. Pritzker's plan to raise electricity rates on these energy-hungry facilities.

The move is meant to keep local residents' utility bills from going up.

If a company already had an agreement before July 1, 2026, nothing changes for them, and local tax relief options are still on the table.