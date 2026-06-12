ILO adopts 1st global treaty to protect gig economy workers
Business
For the first time ever, the U.N.'s International Labour Organization (ILO) has adopted a global treaty to protect gig economy workers, think food delivery riders and app-based drivers.
Agreed on Friday in Geneva, this move is all about making sure millions of people working through digital platforms finally get basic rights and protections.
Rules cover platform employees and contractors
The new rules apply to all platform workers, whether they're called employees or independent contractors.
That's a big deal because many gig workers (about 435 million globally) are usually left out of things like minimum wage, safety standards, and social security.
Lena Simet of Human Rights Watch called this treaty a turning point for platform workers worldwide.