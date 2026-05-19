Imarticus CEO says Indian colleges failing to teach AI skills
India's colleges aren't keeping up with what employers want in the age of AI and automation, says Nikhil Barshikar, CEO of Imarticus Learning.
He points out that outdated courses leave students unprepared for jobs needing AI know-how, business smarts, and solid communication skills.
"No, and the gap is widening, not closing," Barshikar shared.
Imarticus placed 75,000+, readies 1,000cr IPO
Barshikar believes degrees are just the starting point: what really counts now are hands-on skills and adaptability.
He highlights that being fluent in AI tools and having judgment plus communication abilities are becoming essential for roles like financial analytics or AI product management.
Imarticus Learning has already placed more than 75,000 professionals and is preparing for a proposed ₹1,000 crore IPO in FY27.