Imarticus CEO says Indian colleges failing to teach AI skills

Imarticus placed 75,000+, readies 1,000cr IPO

Barshikar believes degrees are just the starting point: what really counts now are hands-on skills and adaptability.

He highlights that being fluent in AI tools and having judgment plus communication abilities are becoming essential for roles like financial analytics or AI product management.

Imarticus Learning has already placed more than 75,000 professionals and is preparing for a proposed ₹1,000 crore IPO in FY27.