IMF, ADB cut India growth forecasts amid West Asia tensions

IMF 6.7% ADB 7.3% for India

There's some good news for the future: the IMF predicts India's growth will bounce back to 6.7% in the next financial year, and the ADB is sticking with its optimistic 7.3% forecast for 2027-28.

Globally, things are a bit slower too, but investments in AI could help soften the blow for Asian economies feeling squeezed by higher energy costs.