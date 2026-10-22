IMF and OECD warn AI could widen global inequality gap
The IMF and OECD are sounding the alarm: AI might actually make the economic divide between rich and poor countries worse.
Many poorer regions just don't have reliable electricity, good internet, or enough people with tech skills, so they're missing out on AI's benefits.
That means they could get left behind as AI powers new growth in wealthier places.
Global businesses lag, 40% jobs affected
AI could help the global economy grow faster (think: up to 1.2% more productivity), but there's a catch: businesses aren't adopting it as quickly as regular people are.
Plus, about 40% of jobs worldwide could be affected by AI, especially entry-level roles that young workers rely on to get started.
The takeaway? Making sure everyone can access and learn about AI is key if we want to avoid making inequality even worse.