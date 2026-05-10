IMF approves $1.32 billion package for Pakistan with climate funds

IMF conditions aid while India criticizes

The IMF said Pakistan's policies have helped stabilize things despite global shocks like the Middle East war but warned that future payments depend on real reforms and climate action.

Meanwhile, India isn't thrilled: it has questioned these bailouts for years, even skipping a key vote in 2025 over concerns about misuse and lack of lasting results, pointing out that Pakistan had received IMF disbursements in 28 of the 35 years since 1989.