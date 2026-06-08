IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva says shocks demand greater economic resilience

Georgieva warns AI could worsen inequality

Georgieva is concerned that artificial intelligence could make inequality worse unless we manage its impact better than past tech shifts.

The IMF announced in 2024 that it would restart annual economic reviews of Russia, but the plan was subsequently delayed and no restart date was given.

The announcement has sparked criticism from several European Union countries over possible sanctions evasion.

Meanwhile, the IMF has sent $23.7 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began, part of Georgieva's push to unite 191 member countries with nearly $1 trillion in lending power.

A fresh global economic outlook is coming in July 2026.