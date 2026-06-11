IMF lowers eurozone growth forecast to 0.9% amid energy disruptions

ECB hikes interest rates to 2.25%

Inflation is expected to rise higher than planned, with the IMF now predicting 2.8% for 2026 instead of 2.6%.

Consumer confidence would weaken if energy disruptions persist, which could mean less spending in the eurozone.

To tackle inflation, the European Central Bank bumped up interest rates to 2.25%, and it is likely we will see another increase before year-end.

The ECB also trimmed its own growth outlook to just 0.8%, highlighting how uncertain things are right now.