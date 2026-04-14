IMF raises India GDP growth forecast to 7.6% for FY2026
Good news for India's economy: the IMF just raised its GDP growth forecast to 7.6% for FY2026, thanks to strong recent numbers and lower US tariffs on Indian goods.
Projections for the next two years got a small boost too, now set at 6.5%.
The IMF says this shows India's positive momentum as some global pressures ease.
IMF cuts global 2026 growth forecast
While India's outlook is brighter, the IMF actually trimmed its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3.1%.
Advanced economies are expected to grow slowly, but emerging markets might pick up speed in 2027.
IMF forecasts India inflation 4.7% FY2027
The IMF expects inflation in India to cool off gradually, down to 4.7% by FY2027 and dropping further after that.
But there's a heads-up: ongoing Middle East conflicts could push up prices worldwide and shake up economic stability.