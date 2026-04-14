IMF raises India GDP growth forecast to 7.6% for FY2026 Business Apr 14, 2026

Good news for India's economy: the IMF just raised its GDP growth forecast to 7.6% for FY2026, thanks to strong recent numbers and lower US tariffs on Indian goods.

Projections for the next two years got a small boost too, now set at 6.5%.

The IMF says this shows India's positive momentum as some global pressures ease.