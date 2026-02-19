IMF to review $8.1B loan for war-hit Ukraine
The IMF is set to review an $8.1 billion loan for Ukraine, now that the country has checked off key requirements like a new draft labor code and budget.
With the war still ongoing, this funding could help Ukraine steady its struggling economy, which isn't expected to grow much—less than 2%—in 2025.
Russia's invasion has impacted Ukraine's economy, humanitarian situation
IMF spokesperson Jule Kozack pointed out how Russia's invasion has hit Ukraine hard, damaging energy and transport systems and slowing growth after four years of conflict.
The humanitarian side is rough too: around 5 million Ukrainians are now refugees in Europe, with another 3.7 million displaced within the country as of January.