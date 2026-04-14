IMF trims global growth to 3.1% and raises India 6.5%
Business
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just trimmed its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3.1%, blaming the ongoing conflict in West Asia and warning it could spark one of the biggest energy crises we have seen.
Despite all this, India's economy is expected to stay strong, with its growth forecast nudged up slightly to 6.5% for 2026-27.
IMF sees inflation at 4.4%
Thanks to higher oil prices from the conflict, the IMF sees global inflation rising to 4.4% this year before easing by 2027.
If things get worse and oil hits $110 a barrel, world growth could slip further, possibly down to just 2%, raising real concerns about recession risks for emerging markets and beyond.