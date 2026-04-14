IMF trims global growth to 3.1% and raises India 6.5% Business Apr 14, 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) just trimmed its global growth forecast for 2026 to 3.1%, blaming the ongoing conflict in West Asia and warning it could spark one of the biggest energy crises we have seen.

Despite all this, India's economy is expected to stay strong, with its growth forecast nudged up slightly to 6.5% for 2026-27.