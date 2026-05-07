IMF warns advanced AI threats could destabilize global banking systems
The IMF is sounding the alarm about advanced AI making it easier for hackers to target banks and financial systems worldwide.
These AI-powered attacks could lead to funding shortages, solvency problems, and market chaos, especially in countries with fewer resources to defend themselves.
The IMF is urging countries to work together so everyone's money stays safer.
Kristalina Georgieva urges resilience and cooperation
AI tools are getting better at finding hidden flaws (zero-day vulnerabilities) that hackers can exploit, and models like Anthropic's upcoming Mythos are raising the stakes even more.
Plus, since so many banks rely on big cloud platforms, one successful hack could ripple out fast.
The IMF's chief Kristalina Georgieva says resilience plans and global teamwork are key, "We are very keen to see more attention to the guardrails that are necessary to protect financial stability in a world of AI,"