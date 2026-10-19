IMF warns AI-enabled cyberattacks could threaten global financial stability
The IMF is sounding the alarm: cyberattacks on banks and payment systems could seriously disrupt how money moves around the world.
As everything in finance gets more digital and connected, these attacks aren't just annoying: they could actually threaten financial stability.
The report points out that state-sponsored actors, ransomware groups, and insiders now have access to frontier AI models that could strengthen both cyberattacks and defensive capabilities.
IMF urges stronger cybersecurity and oversight
AI isn't just helping attackers: it's also being used to defend against them, so it's a tech arms race.
The problem gets worse because so many banks rely on just a few critical technology providers; if one goes down, it could spread through operational and financial links, affecting the supply of credit and other financial services.
The IMF says we need stronger cybersecurity rules, better incident reporting, and tighter checks on third-party tech partners to keep our financial systems safe and running smoothly.