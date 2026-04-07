IMF warns Iran blocking Hormuz could seriously shake global economy
Business
The IMF is sounding the alarm about the Middle East conflict, saying it could seriously shake up the global economy.
With Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route, energy supplies are disrupted, making inflation and slower growth a real concern for many countries.
Global oil supply down 13%
Thanks to the conflict, global oil supply has dropped by 13%, and Brent crude prices are climbing toward $110 a barrel.
About 85% of IMF member countries now face higher fuel costs, with poorer nations especially at risk since they have less room to handle these price jumps.
The IMF will share an updated economic outlook next week as world leaders prep for big talks on these issues.