In 2018 Jeff Bezos warned Amazon could 1 day fail
Back in 2018, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told his team that even giants like Amazon aren't invincible.
He predicted the company would "one day" go bankrupt, just like big names Sears.
Despite Amazon's massive success, Bezos pointed out that most big companies only last about 30 years.
Andy Jassy preserves 'Day 1' ethos
Bezos believed Amazon's real strength is its focus on customers. He warned that losing this customer-first mindset could spell trouble for the company.
His famous "Day 1" philosophy (basically acting like a hungry startup every day) is still alive under current CEO Andy Jassy, who's made changes to keep Amazon agile and growing strong.