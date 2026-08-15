In Independence Day speech Narendra Modi expects 5-8 semiconductor plants
Business
In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi said India is expected to see another five to eight semiconductor plants become operational over the next seven to eight years.
With three plants already running, this move aims to power everything from smartphones and EVs to medical gear and public transport: basically, all the tech that keeps modern life ticking.
Narendra Modi ties semiconductors to self-reliance
Modi highlighted how semiconductors are key for making India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and driving progress toward a developed nation.
He also pointed out big wins in manufacturing, like major growth in defense, electronics, and mobile production, and talked up clean energy goals with more solar power and nuclear reactors on the horizon.