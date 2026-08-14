In Indian stocks FIIs buy ₹508.12 cr, DIIs cut investments
Business
On Friday, August 14, FIIs (foreign investors) switched gears and became net buyers in Indian stocks, bringing in ₹508.12 crore after days of selling.
DIIs (domestic investors) also stayed positive but seriously cut back their investments to just ₹356.40 crore, a big drop from earlier in the week.
Sensex down 71, Nifty down 30
Together, FIIs and DIIs pumped a net ₹864.52 crore into the market.
Even so, markets ended lower: Sensex slipped 71 points and Nifty dropped 30 points.
Some stocks stood out: Zee Entertainment jumped after SAT stayed the SEBI order, Galaxy Surfactant soared 20% on strong guidance, while Tata Motors PV and metal players like Nalco took hits.