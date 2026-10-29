In New Delhi Uber unveils bike intercity and Quickstart

Drivers can now pick up "Flexible Drive Pass" subscriptions lasting anywhere from six hours to 180 days, so you only pay for what you need.

New Uber Direct and Uber Parcel options let bike drivers fulfill delivery orders for businesses and deliver personal packages within cities.

For safety, there is 24/7 ambulance help via Dial 4242, a "Record My Ride" video feature, real-time chat checks for bad messages, and a centralized Driver Safety Hub to keep things secure on the road.