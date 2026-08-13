IN-SPACe awards ₹200.32cr to boost private Indian space startups

The Seed Fund Scheme and SBaaS initiative are already rolling out cash, while a ₹1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund that received Sebi approval on October 31, 2025.

IN-SPACe has established a digital platform to facilitate startups in accessing various schemes and services, including authorisation, funding, mentorship, and launch support.

Out of 440 registered space-tech startups, 18 have been officially authorized for activities like testing and sub-orbital launches, showing just how fast India's private space sector is picking up speed.