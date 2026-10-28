In Tokyo Tarique Rahman urges Japan to invest $6.3 billion
Business
Bangladesh's prime minister Tarique Rahman just visited Tokyo, urging Japan to invest $6.3 billion in Bangladesh's energy, infrastructure, and IT sectors.
He met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to encourage Japanese businesses to help grow Bangladesh into a major manufacturing and tech hub.
Rahman seeks Japanese finance and expertise
Rahman highlighted the need for better energy security (think more LNG terminals and renewable energy projects) and pitched ideas like a high-speed rail network and upgraded roads, hoping for Japan's technical know-how and financial support.
He also proposed a joint tech park to blend Japanese innovation with local talent.
The visit wrapped up with new agreements aimed at deepening economic ties between the two countries.