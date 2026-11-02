Income-tax Act 2025 changes taxation of Diwali gifts and bonuses
Business
Diwali gifts and bonuses from work are always a nice perk, but the new Income-tax Act, 2025 (kicking in April 2026) changes how these are taxed.
Non-cash goodies like vouchers or tokens stay tax-free as long as their total value for the year is under ₹15,000.
Bonuses always taxed, gifts ₹15,000+ taxable
If you get non-cash gifts worth ₹15,000 or more in a year, the whole amount gets added to your taxable salary.
Diwali bonuses, no matter how small, are always taxed right away.
For example, if your taxable income is just above ₹12 lakh and you get a big bonus, you could lose out on certain tax rebates.
So it's smart to keep track before making any festive spending plans!