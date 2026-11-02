Income-tax Act 2025 changes taxation of Diwali gifts and bonuses

If you get non-cash gifts worth ₹15,000 or more in a year, the whole amount gets added to your taxable salary.

Diwali bonuses, no matter how small, are always taxed right away.

For example, if your taxable income is just above ₹12 lakh and you get a big bonus, you could lose out on certain tax rebates.

So it's smart to keep track before making any festive spending plans!