Income Tax Act permits revised returns to avoid extra interest
Business
Filed your tax return in a rush and forgot to mention some income, like savings interest, rent?
No stress! The Income Tax Act lets you fix mistakes by submitting a revised return.
Just act soon to avoid extra interest and keep things smooth with the tax department.
Verify forms, pay tax, revise carefully
Before revising, double-check all your records, think Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, and bank interest certificates.
Chartered Accountant Shreya Gupta Goyal reminds you: pay any extra tax plus interest for what you missed.
Your revised return fully replaces the old one with updated information.
But heads up, if you revise too often or make big changes, it could catch the tax department's eye.
So fix genuine errors early for peace of mind!