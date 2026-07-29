Income Tax Act permits revised returns to avoid extra interest

Before revising, double-check all your records, think Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, and bank interest certificates.

Chartered Accountant Shreya Gupta Goyal reminds you: pay any extra tax plus interest for what you missed.

Your revised return fully replaces the old one with updated information.

But heads up, if you revise too often or make big changes, it could catch the tax department's eye.

So fix genuine errors early for peace of mind!