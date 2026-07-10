Income Tax Department launches ITR-7 Excel utility for AY 2026-27

ITR-7 applies to trusts and institutions

ITR-7 is mainly for charitable trusts, political parties, research bodies, universities, colleges, and similar organizations filing under specific sections of the Income-tax Act.

For non-audit cases, the deadline is August 31, 2026; audit cases get until October 31, 2026.

But if your income is totally exempt under Section 10 and you don't need to file under Section 139, this form isn't for you.