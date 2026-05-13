Income Tax Department launches recovery drive for 2026-27 2.57L/cr dues Business May 13, 2026

The Income Tax Department has kicked off a big push to recover ₹2.57 lakh crore in tax dues for 2026-27.

These amounts were confirmed during FY26, and now the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) wants officers to focus on collecting them, unless there's a legal stay.

Special teams are being set up for the largest arrear cases, so things are getting serious.