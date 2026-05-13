Income Tax Department launches recovery drive for 2026-27 2.57L/cr dues
Business
The Income Tax Department has kicked off a big push to recover ₹2.57 lakh crore in tax dues for 2026-27.
These amounts were confirmed during FY26, and now the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) wants officers to focus on collecting them, unless there's a legal stay.
Special teams are being set up for the largest arrear cases, so things are getting serious.
Officials use CRESAI and plan outreach
To make this happen, officials are using the CRESAI portal to sort out which dues can actually be recovered.
They're also profiling districts and sectors with low compliance or sketchy exemption claims, aiming to spot trouble spots faster.
Plus, outreach programs will encourage people to file updated returns and switch to the new tax regime, so voluntary compliance gets a boost too.