Income Tax Department makes ITR-3 live on e-filing portal Business Jun 22, 2026

The Income Tax Department has just made ITR-3 filing available online and through Excel for the 2026-27 assessment year.

If you're earning from business, freelancing, trading (including F and O or intraday), or are a partner earning remuneration, commission, bonus or interest from partnership firms, this is the form to watch.

The utility dropped on June 18 and is live on the e-filing portal, making tax season a bit more streamlined.