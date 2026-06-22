Income Tax Department makes ITR-3 live on e-filing portal
The Income Tax Department has just made ITR-3 filing available online and through Excel for the 2026-27 assessment year.
If you're earning from business, freelancing, trading (including F and O or intraday), or are a partner earning remuneration, commission, bonus or interest from partnership firms, this is the form to watch.
The utility dropped on June 18 and is live on the e-filing portal, making tax season a bit more streamlined.
ITR-3 adds trading disclosures and deadlines
This year's ITR-3 comes with handy updates: clearer disclosure for trading activities, easier auditor reporting, and options to add alternate contact info.
For non-audit cases, file by August 31; audit cases get until October 31.
Tax pros recommend double-checking your information with AIS and Form 26AS before submitting. Accuracy matters!