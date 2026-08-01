Income Tax Department: over 5.9cr ITRs filed for AY 2026-27
Business
Over 5.9 crore ITRs were filed for Assessment Year 2026-27 by the July 31 deadline, according to the Income Tax Department.
This cut-off was for folks who didn't need an audit and wanted to avoid late fees.
For reference, last year saw more than 7.3 crore filings, but that deadline was pushed to September.
ITR-1 Sahaj for up to 50L
ITR-1, also called Sahaj, is for residents with total annual income up to ₹50 lakh from salary and one house, plus a bit of farm income.
If you've got capital gains but aren't running a business, you'd use ITR-2 instead (and this one's also open to Hindu Undivided Families).