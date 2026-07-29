Income Tax Department: Over 5cr ITRs filed before July 31
Business
Over 5 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have already been filed for this year, according to the Income Tax Department.
With the July 31 deadline just around the corner, officials are reminding everyone not to wait till the last minute.
Income Tax Department: ITR-1 ITR-2 guidance
If you're a salaried resident earning up to ₹50 lakh with one house property and agricultural income up to ₹5,000 a year, ITR-1 (Sahaj) is your go-to form.
For those with capital gains (but no business income), ITR-2 is the one to use.
The department also suggests double-checking your financial documents before hitting submit, just to keep things smooth.