Income Tax Department releases ITR-5 Excel utility for AY 2026-27
Business
The Income Tax Department just dropped the ITR-5 Excel utility for assessment year 2026-27.
If you're part of a partnership firm, LLP, cooperative society, or similar group, you can now fill out your tax return offline and upload it straight to the portal, making filing a bit less of a headache.
Rollout added ITR-1 through ITR-4
This launch is part of a bigger plan: utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 came out in May, online filing for ITR-2 followed later that month, and all options for ITR-3 arrived in June.
The idea is to give different taxpayer groups smoother, more tailored ways to file their taxes.