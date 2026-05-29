Income Tax Department unveils Income Tax Act 2025 in Gurugram
Business
The Income Tax Department just hosted Prarambh 2026 in Gurugram to introduce the updated Income Tax Act 2025 and Rules 2026.
Led by Dr. Anjula Jain, the event focused on international taxation and how new policies like transfer pricing and advance pricing agreements aim to make things clearer for global businesses.
Monica Bhatia calls Gurugram tax hub
Monica Bhatia called Gurugram a growing hub for international tax, highlighting India's bigger role in global frameworks.
She explained that tools like advance pricing agreements help companies feel more secure about compliance.
The event featured presentations comparing old and new tax laws, plus an open Q and A where taxpayers and professionals could get their questions answered directly.