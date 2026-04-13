Income Tax Department unveils TRACES portal for TDS TCS

TRACES unified dashboard, Forms 138 140

You'll now find a unified dashboard with quick access to TDS certificates and forms.

Instead of Forms 24Q and 26Q, you'll use Form 138 for salary-related TDS and Form 140 for payments like rent or professional fees.

The process for property transactions (Form 26QB) stays the same, but there's a new "single tax year" feature to cut confusion.

Plus, nonresident taxpayers get their own portal, while everyone else gets auto-redirected from the old site, so no need to hunt down new links.