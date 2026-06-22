Income Tax Department uses AI to spot tax return errors
Filing your taxes? Heads up, the Income Tax Department is now using AI and data analytics to spot errors in your returns.
They compare what you report with information from banks, employers, and other sources, so even tiny slip-ups could mean delayed refunds or a notice.
Experts are saying it is more important than ever to double-check everything.
Verify deduction proofs, incomes and forms
Common mistakes include claiming deductions without proper proof (like forgetting your rent agreement for HRA or donation receipts) and missing small incomes such as savings account interest or dividends.
If you have switched jobs, make sure you combine all salary details yourself.
Before hitting submit, reconcile Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS so your numbers match up; this can save you a lot of hassle as the new filing season kicks off.