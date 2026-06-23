Income tax e-filing now lets PAN holders correct payment errors

Only unconsumed challans from AY 2020-21

The correction tool is only for unconsumed challans from AY 2020-21 onwards. If your mistake is with TDS (using TAN), you'll still need to go through the TRACES portal.

You get seven days after making the payment or getting your Challan Identification Number (CIN) to fix Tax Year or Assessment Year errors, while changes to Major or Minor Head are allowed within 30 days, though Minor Head correction is currently available only for Advance Tax, Self-Assessment Tax, and Regular Tax payments.

Heads up: each challan can be corrected just once online; if you need more fixes, you'll have to contact an officer.