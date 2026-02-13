Income tax refunds start rolling in after delay: Details here

Big news for taxpayers: India just rolled out a bunch of hefty income tax refunds—some as high as ₹15-17 lakh—after weeks of frustrating delays that had people venting online. This sudden uptick follows an acceleration in refund credits amid an existing processing backlog for FY 2025-26 (financial year).

Over 24.6 lakh returns were stuck Turns out, about 24.6 lakh returns have been stuck for over three months, mostly because of errors like foreign asset mismatches and Section 80G mistakes.

Authorities said updated/revised ITRs were filed under the NUDGE campaign; the source does not specify a two-year period, and many taxpayers remain waiting.

Tax pros say clients finally seeing refunds Tax pros say their clients finally started seeing refunds land in their accounts through the Centralized Processing Centre.

The government's NUDGE campaign is a data-driven compliance initiative that flags potential discrepancies and asks some taxpayers to review or revise their returns.