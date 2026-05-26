Income tax stresses SFTs at Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank

SFTs due May 31 2026

Singh gave a shoutout to cooperative banks for supporting rural borrowers and small businesses, but reminded everyone to double-check their Form 61A filings: mistakes like wrong dates or missing Form 60 details can cause trouble.

He also made it clear: SFT reports are due by May 31, 2026, and late submissions could mean a penalty of ₹500 per day under the Income Tax Act.