Incoming Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam pledges airline turnaround

Air India's incoming chief executive officer and managing director, Tewolde Gebremariam, spoke at a town hall ahead of assuming his role upon receiving all necessary approvals, calling it a "special honor for me to join Air India at this historic stage of its transformation journey," Gebremariam said.

He's aiming to "Make Air India Great Again" and wants everyone on board for the journey.

Gebremariam is famous for turning Ethiopian Airlines into Africa's biggest carrier, so expectations are high.