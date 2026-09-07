Incoming Air India CEO Tewolde Gebremariam pledges airline turnaround
Air India's incoming chief executive officer and managing director, Tewolde Gebremariam, spoke at a town hall ahead of assuming his role upon receiving all necessary approvals, calling it a "special honor for me to join Air India at this historic stage of its transformation journey," Gebremariam said.
He's aiming to "Make Air India Great Again" and wants everyone on board for the journey.
Gebremariam is famous for turning Ethiopian Airlines into Africa's biggest carrier, so expectations are high.
Tewolde Gebremariam makes safety top priority
Gebremariam made safety his top priority after the August Phuket-Delhi flight incident, encouraging staff to speak up about concerns and focus on reliability.
He also laid out goals like improving on-time flights, baggage handling, and keeping planes clean, all to boost customer satisfaction.
Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran backed these plans, highlighting trust and accountability as key for Air India's comeback.