Jio might stop incoming calls if you fail to recharge
What's the story
Reliance Jio has been facing backlash over a controversial alert that suggests it could stop incoming calls if users don't recharge their service plans on time. The warning has been flagged by multiple users on social media and online forums. One such user, Abhishek Yadav, posted an SMS from Jio saying, "Your Jio recharge plan has expired. Incoming calls may stop anytime soon. Recharge now to stay connected."
User reactions
Alert raises concerns and confusion among users
The message from Jio has raised concerns and confusion among users, especially since telecom regulations prohibit companies from completely deactivating services within a certain period.
The alert does not clarify if incoming SMS will also be affected by a lack of recharge.
India Today Tech has contacted Jio for clarification but is yet to receive a response on the matter.
Service suspension
What happens when prepaid plan expires?
When a prepaid plan expires, outgoing calls and SMS are usually blocked.
However, incoming calls and SMS are often allowed for some time.
According to Reliance Jio's official website, there is no mention of incoming calls being blocked for prepaid numbers after a plan expires.
But it doesn't specify how long users can continue receiving these services in such cases either.
Regulation
TRAI's 90-day rule for inactive prepaid numbers
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has a 90-day rule for inactive prepaid numbers across all telecom operators in the country.
If a number remains inactive beyond this period, telcos can deactivate all services depending on the account balance.
Jio's terms and conditions state, "For subscribers with less than ₹20 balance, all services will be deactivated pending payment of Reactivation fee for a period of 15 days."