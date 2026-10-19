Incoming CEO Anup Bagchi will outline HDFC Bank growth strategy

Bagchi's plan is not just his own: it will include feedback from regulators, customers, and shareholders.

He is set to take over as MD and CEO (start date not specified in the source article as of October 2026), after decades with the bank.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank just posted a solid profit jump this quarter (₹19,510 crore) even though margins are tight.

The bank is also investing in technology and shifting more people toward customer-facing roles while keeping its finances healthy.