Incoming CEO Anup Bagchi will outline HDFC Bank growth strategy
Anup Bagchi, who is about to take over as HDFC Bank's MD and CEO, is gearing up to share his vision for the bank.
His upcoming strategy will focus on boosting growth, margins, asset quality, and productivity, basically aiming for long-term value as the bank responds to changes in the economy, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure in a changing world.
HDFC Bank posts ₹19,510cr quarterly profit
Bagchi's plan is not just his own: it will include feedback from regulators, customers, and shareholders.
He is set to take over as MD and CEO (start date not specified in the source article as of October 2026), after decades with the bank.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank just posted a solid profit jump this quarter (₹19,510 crore) even though margins are tight.
The bank is also investing in technology and shifting more people toward customer-facing roles while keeping its finances healthy.