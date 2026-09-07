Incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam emphasizes teamwork to revive Air India
Air India's incoming CEO and managing director, Tewolde Gebremariam, who will assume the role after receiving necessary approvals, talked about teamwork and keeping things running smoothly in his first address to employees.
Gebremariam remembers Air India's strong reputation from the 1990s and says he's excited to help revive its legacy.
Tewolde Gebremariam urges safety 1st culture
Gebremariam believes Air India has "a powerful heritage, a strong brand, and enormous potential."
He wants to build a safety-first culture and make sure customers have a better experience, especially when things don't go as planned.
He also emphasized that real change depends on everyone working together: "We cannot bring about meaningful change without the commitment of our people."
Campbell Wilson expresses confidence, pledges support
Outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson shared his confidence in Air India's future and promised ongoing support.
Gebremariam will officially take charge once the necessary approvals are complete.