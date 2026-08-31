InCruiter survey: Demand for AI talent rises 30% in India
Business
Looking for a job in tech? You're not alone: demand for AI-related talent in India has risen by around 30% compared with last year, according to InCruiter's latest survey.
Companies aren't just after coders anymore; they want people who can actually use AI to tackle real business problems.
New AI roles, applied skills valued
The hiring scene now includes fresh roles like AI consultants, prompt engineers, and generative AI specialists.
As InCruiter's CEO Anil Agarwal puts it, "The ability to work effectively with AI and apply it to real business problems is increasingly becoming a differentiator in the hiring process," he said.
So if you can blend your skills with smart tech, you're exactly who employers are looking for.