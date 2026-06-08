Incuspaze acquires iKeva, adds nearly ₹100 cr, 500k sq ft
Incuspaze, a flexible workspace provider, just bought coworking firm iKeva in a full takeover.
This move boosts Incuspaze's footprint in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, adds nearly ₹100 crore to its yearly revenue, and brings them closer to their big goal of hitting ₹1,000 crore by FY29.
With iKeva's 18 centers across 500,000 square feet now on board, Incuspaze gets a serious upgrade in operational capacity.
Incuspaze eyes IPO within 24-36 months
Incuspaze already manages over 4 million square feet across more than 50 locations in 18 cities.
CEO Sanjay Choudhary says this deal will help them reach more people and create a smoother customer experience everywhere.
They're also eyeing an IPO within the next 24 to 36 months.
The coworking market itself is booming: Colliers predicts the top seven cities will cross 100 million square feet by 2027 thanks to rising demand from global companies and capability centers.