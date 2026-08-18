Indeed report finds job title inflation outpacing pay in India
Business
A new Indeed report shows a big mismatch between job titles and actual salaries in India.
Nearly 60% of professionals say their fancy-sounding titles don't reflect their pay, and nearly 80% have seen title inflation without real raises.
Indian employees prefer pay over titles
For most professionals, job titles matter for career growth (70% say so), but a third who got new titles in the last two years saw little or no salary bump.
On the flip side, over half of employers admit to giving out senior-sounding roles to attract or keep people when they can't offer higher pay.
Still, more than half of employees say they'd pick better pay over a flashy title any day.