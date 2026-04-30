Index funds: A beginner's guide

Index funds are becoming increasingly popular among investors in India, thanks to their simplicity and cost-effectiveness. These funds track a particular market index, giving you exposure to a diversified portfolio without the need for active management. For beginners, index funds offer an easy way to get started with investing in the stock market . Here are some tips to help you navigate index funds in India.

Market indices Understanding market indices Market indices are benchmarks that represent a particular segment of the stock market. In India, popular indices include the Nifty 50 and Sensex. They give you an idea of how well the market or a particular sector is doing. Index funds mimic these indices by investing in the same stocks, giving you broad market exposure.

Fund selection Choosing the right fund When picking an index fund, look at its expense ratio, tracking error, and past performance. The expense ratio is the fee charged by the fund house for managing the fund. A lower expense ratio means higher returns for you. Tracking error tells you how closely a fund tracks its benchmark index; lower is better. While past performance is not a guarantee of future results, it can give you an idea of how well a fund has done.

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Investment approach SIP vs lump sum investments You can invest in index funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) or lump sum investments. SIPs let you invest a fixed amount regularly over time, which helps average out costs and reduces risk from market volatility. Lump sum investments involve putting in a large amount at once, which may be suitable if you have a significant amount ready to invest.

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