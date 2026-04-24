India 10-year bond yield rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions, oil surge Business Apr 24, 2026

India's 10-year bond yield ticked up to 6.97% on April 24, mainly because rising U.S.-Iran tensions have sent oil prices soaring: Brent crude was up nearly 11% this week to $106 a barrel.

With peace talks stalling and more military activity near the Strait of Hormuz, there's growing worry about inflation for countries like India that rely heavily on imported oil.