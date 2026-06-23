India 10-year yield 6.84% as Brent drops under $80
India's 10-year government bond yield barely moved on Tuesday, settling at 6.84%.
This steady vibe comes as Brent crude prices dropped below $80 per barrel, thanks to easing U.S.-Iran tensions.
Traders are keeping an eye on the Strait of Hormuz reopening, which could shake things up soon.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is set to auction ₹16,900 crore in bonds today and a bigger ₹28,000 crore batch on Thursday.
Foreign inflows to Indian debt $2.4bn
Foreign investors have pumped $2.4 billion into Indian debt markets lately, showing solid confidence.
The rupee opened at 94.69 against the dollar and stayed pretty stable; analysts say the Reserve Bank of India is working behind the scenes to keep currency swings in check, with ₹94.30 acting as a safety net if things get bumpy from a stronger US dollar.