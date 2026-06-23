India 10-year yield 6.84% as Brent drops under $80 Business Jun 23, 2026

India's 10-year government bond yield barely moved on Tuesday, settling at 6.84%.

This steady vibe comes as Brent crude prices dropped below $80 per barrel, thanks to easing U.S.-Iran tensions.

Traders are keeping an eye on the Strait of Hormuz reopening, which could shake things up soon.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is set to auction ₹16,900 crore in bonds today and a bigger ₹28,000 crore batch on Thursday.